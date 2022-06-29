Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $211.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

