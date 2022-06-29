Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Gap Down to $32.76

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.76, but opened at $31.57. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 564 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

