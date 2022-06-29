Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 68,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

