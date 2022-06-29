Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Gap Down to $100.14

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $100.14, but opened at $97.89. Endava shares last traded at $99.07, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average is $120.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,236,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,882,000 after purchasing an additional 428,558 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Endava by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,201,000 after purchasing an additional 424,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 22.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,864,000 after purchasing an additional 328,712 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

