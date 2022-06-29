Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,122,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,440 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.30.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

