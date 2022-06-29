Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Down to $11.54

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $11.17. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 1,144 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGN. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile (NYSE:ZGN)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

