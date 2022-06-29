EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $9.78

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 9.78, but opened at 9.56. EverCommerce shares last traded at 9.58, with a volume of 1,295 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 19.36.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.
EverCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVCM)
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
