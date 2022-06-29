EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $9.78

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 9.78, but opened at 9.56. EverCommerce shares last traded at 9.58, with a volume of 1,295 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 19.36.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.