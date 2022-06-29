Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 149.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.06%.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

