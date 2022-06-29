Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,557 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 578,014 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.81. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.