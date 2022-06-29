Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

FTEC stock opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $92.78 and a 52-week high of $138.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27.

