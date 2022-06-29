Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 110.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of FVAL opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $53.14.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.