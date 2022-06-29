Flower City Capital Invests $317,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Flower City Capital acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 114 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.3% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,240.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,279.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,577.94.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

