FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMC opened at $107.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.78. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

