Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Generac by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Generac by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Generac by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Generac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.75.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $217.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

