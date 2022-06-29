GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.71. GH Research shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GHRS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on GH Research in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.54.

Get GH Research alerts:

The company has a market cap of $508.24 million and a PE ratio of -34.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 69.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after buying an additional 1,983,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 249.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 36.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.