GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.71. GH Research shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 4 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GHRS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on GH Research in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.54.
The company has a market cap of $508.24 million and a PE ratio of -34.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 69.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after buying an additional 1,983,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 249.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 36.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.
About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
