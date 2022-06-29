GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

NYSE GDDY opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $294,262 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.