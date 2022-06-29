Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy Sells 6,667 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $287,481.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,355.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $255,479.44.

On Monday, May 23rd, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $3,801,000.00.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -0.20.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 649,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 330,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,611,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

