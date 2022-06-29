G&S Capital LLC Sells 3,866 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chevron by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 63,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.47. The company has a market cap of $294.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.05.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.