Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after buying an additional 193,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,557,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,973,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,162,000 after buying an additional 217,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $279,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

Hess stock opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.