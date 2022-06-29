Holloway Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 3.3% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.05.

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.47. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

