Holloway Wealth Management LLC Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $10,747,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,251.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,286.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,583.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

