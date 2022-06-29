Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,273,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 149.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,731 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 75.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after purchasing an additional 232,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $630,527 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

