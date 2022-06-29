Hudson Value Partners LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 61,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,761,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $111.48 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $340.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

