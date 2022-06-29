Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $270.15 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.24. The firm has a market cap of $277.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

