Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $321,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.