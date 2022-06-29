HYA Advisors Inc Sells 5,999 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HYA Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $137.44 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.02 and a 200 day moving average of $161.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

