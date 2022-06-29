HYA Advisors Inc Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HYA Advisors Inc reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $256.48 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.