IBM Retirement Fund Has $231,000 Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 39.2% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 112.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed stock opened at $249.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.25.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,399,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.00.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

