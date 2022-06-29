IBM Retirement Fund Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.72.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

