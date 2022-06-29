IBM Retirement Fund Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,489,000 after buying an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after buying an additional 522,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after buying an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,581,000 after buying an additional 300,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,279,000 after buying an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,663 shares of company stock worth $475,894 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRM stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

