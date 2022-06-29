IBM Retirement Fund Invests $263,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $2,772,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $494,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 76.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.8% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Alcoa stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

