IBM Retirement Fund Invests $268,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $3,034,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -107.74 and a beta of 2.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -241.38%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

