IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 245,905 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,226,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,539 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KIM stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

