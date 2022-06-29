IBM Retirement Fund Sells 123 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 166,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 179,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,118,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 32,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $85.94 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.42.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

