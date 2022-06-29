IBM Retirement Fund Sells 126 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 960.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.27.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

