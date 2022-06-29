IBM Retirement Fund Sells 154 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.