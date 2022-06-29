IBM Retirement Fund Sells 197 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNT opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

