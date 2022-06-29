IBM Retirement Fund Sells 29 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.67.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $376.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $380.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $326.21 and a one year high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,277 shares of company stock worth $12,575,222. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.