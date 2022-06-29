IBM Retirement Fund Sells 32 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.54.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $390.71 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.92 and its 200-day moving average is $418.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.