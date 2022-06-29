IBM Retirement Fund Sells 636 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,266,000 after acquiring an additional 266,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 165,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 612.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PLUG stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.73.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.68.
Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.
Featured Stories
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
