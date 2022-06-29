IBM Retirement Fund Sells 71 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $191.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $220.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.02.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

