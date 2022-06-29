IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Celanese were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Celanese by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CE opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.26 and a 200 day moving average of $149.96. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $118.13 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. Celanese’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

