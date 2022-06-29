ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Gap Down to $220.63

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $220.63, but opened at $214.97. ICON Public shares last traded at $216.67, with a volume of 4,348 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICLR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.79.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ICON Public by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 28.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

