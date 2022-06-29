IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 12,946 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $783,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,981,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after purchasing an additional 784,674 shares during the last quarter.

KKR opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

