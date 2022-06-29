IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 20,790 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 125.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $110.65 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

