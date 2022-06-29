IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 4,188 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,215 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Republic Bank by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock opened at $147.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.69.

First Republic Bank Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.