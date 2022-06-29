IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 6,261 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $340,250,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after acquiring an additional 469,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,787,000 after acquiring an additional 445,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Citigroup cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.64.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $97.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.32. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

