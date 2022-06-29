IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 124.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $220.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

