IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.92.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EFX opened at $179.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.70. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

