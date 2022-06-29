IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 10,982 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,577. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

